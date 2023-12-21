Thieves continue to target Stafford Marketplace



The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported the following larcenies.

“Ulta Beauty, 1150 Stafford Market Place, 12/20, 2:13 p.m. Deputy J.L. Jones responded to a larceny. Staff advised two suspects, who they had seen shoplifting previously, had once again returned to do just that. The suspects left with approximately $3,500 worth of items.”

“Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 12/20, 4:07 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn and Deputy A.T. Leckemby responded to a shoplifting in progress. Staff advised they were watching two suspects actively stealing. Deputy Vaughn made contact with the female and recovered the stolen items from her. Deputy Leckemby made contact with the male, who attempted to flee on foot a short distance before he was promptly stopped. The stolen items he had were recovered and it was discovered he was wanted out of Spotsylvania. The female was charged with larceny and was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance. The male was charged with larceny, served on his outstanding warrant, and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”