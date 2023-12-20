“[Latarsha Gray, 37, of Fredericksburg] received a felony charge after causing a scene at a South Stafford Wawa,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reports.

“On December 17th at approximately 9:52 p.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to Wawa, located at 9 South Gateway Drive, for a disturbance. Staff advised a female attempted to buy a tobacco product. When an employee requested her identification, she became upset and began screaming at the employee. Other employees attempted to de-escalate the situation, but when they were unsuccessful, they requested the suspect to leave. Instead, the suspect made threats on their life, assaulted an employee, and sprayed pepper spray on an employee before fleeing the area.”