Fighting hunger: Stafford schools raise $27,000, provide nearly 56,800 meals

Stafford County Public Schools: “On November 1, talented musicians from Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View, North Stafford, and Stafford High Schools participated in the annual “BAND Together to Fight Hunger” fundraiser and food drive. This year’s event raised $27,055 and provided 56,786 meals for the local community.”

“This achievement exemplifies our shared values of compassion, unity, and generosity. It’s more than notes on a page or beats in a rhythm; it’s the melody of kindness and the symphony of support,” said Dr. Annamarie Bollino, Stafford Schools Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts. “Thank you to everyone who contributed, volunteered, and supported this incredible cause.”

“Admission to the event was free with a non-perishable food item benefitting the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Since its inception 11 years ago, the event has raised more than 300,000 meals for the surrounding communities.”