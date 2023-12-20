“Dry weather is in store for the next few days. Highs will be in the 40s for most, with 30s in the mountain locales today,” reports the National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington office.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low of around 27. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the morning.