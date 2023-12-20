Christmas/New Years transit changes: Modified schedules for OmniRide, VRE

Regional transit providers OmniRide and Virginia Railway Express will modify services for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In observance of the holidays, OmniRide buses will operate as follows:

OmniRide Local and Prince William Metro Express bus services (Eastern PWC routes) will operate regular Sunday service on Christmas Eve, Sunday 12/24

All OmniRide bus services – no service on Christmas Day, Monday 12/25

All OmniRide bus services – will operate as normally scheduled, Tuesday 12/26

OmniRide Local and Prince William Metro Express bus services (Eastern PWC routes) will operate regular Sunday service on New Year’s Eve, Sunday 12/31

All OmniRide bus services – no service on New Year’s Day, Monday, 1/1

OmniRide Express bus service – will operate as normally scheduled, Tuesday, 1/2

The Transit Center lobby will be closed, but Customer Service will be available by phone and email on Sunday, December 24 and Sunday, December 31.

OmniRide Local passengers wishing to schedule an off-route trip for Tuesday, December 26th should call Customer Service by 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 24th.

For off-route trips on Tuesday, January 2, call by 4:30 p.m. December 31.