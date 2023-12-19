Prince William

Full steam ahead: VRE board approves Saturday service, fare increase; Challenges loom

By Steven Gorski
A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]

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