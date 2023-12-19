Prince William Full steam ahead: VRE board approves Saturday service, fare increase; Challenges loom By Steven Gorski Published December 19, 2023 at 10:19AM | Updated December 19, 2023 at 3:46PM A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Steven Gorski View all posts #Locals Only #Virginia Railway Express