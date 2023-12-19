Va. to close Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program

The Virginia Department of Corrections announced the closure of four facilities, including one in Stafford County.

“Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17, and Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) will be closed, effective July 1, 2024. These decisions were made to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs,” the State Department of Corrections announced in a press release.

“The VADOC has already started the process of working with staff to identify job placement opportunities within the agency to ensure the opportunity for continuous employment and career advancement. The Department will work diligently to ensure that all employees who wish to remain employed with the VADOC will be able to stay with the agency,” it adds.

According to a state website, “the Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) is an alternative program to incarceration, giving probationers and parolees the opportunity to engage in treatment, education, vocational training, and employment in a structured setting in order to promote long-lasting public safety.”

The facility in Stafford County sits on Eskimo Hill Road near a regional landfill.