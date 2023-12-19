“Prince William County Executive Chris Shorter and County Attorney Michelle Robl recently received raises from the board of supervisors that make them the highest paid officials in those roles among Northern Virginia’s largest counties,” Shannon Clark at Prince William Times reports.
Recent raises make Prince William County executive, attorney highest paid in NoVA
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