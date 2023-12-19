Boxes of Basics working to spread Christmas cheer

Greetings, Prince William – There’s still time to spread holiday cheer with Boxes of Basics! You can make local children’s holidays brighter by sponsoring a Box of Basics clothing. All items go to children in need, referred by local school social workers, other nonprofits and community organizations.

Your generosity can help multiple kids. It’s super easy: 1) Visit https://bit.ly/3MCjEA7; 2) Select a size/gender of Boxes of Basics and sign up; 3) Use the shopping list provided to help fill a box; 4) Deliver your unwrapped items at one of their convenient donation sites by December 20. You’ll feel great knowing your purchases will help a child meet their basic clothing needs! Please visit https://boxesofbasics.org/clothing-donations for a list of donation sites.

You can help fight food insecurity! The hard-working staff at ACTS is in Urgent need of volunteers to support their Food Donation Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane, Dumfries 22026 on weekdays. Flexible schedules! Jobs include accepting and weighing donations and complete receipts when requested. Volunteers will also shelve donations, pre-fill grocery bags, and assist NOVA Food Rescue Heroes with loading their vehicles for Home Deliveries. You’ll feel awesome knowing you’re helping this organization provide food to over 2,000 people each month! Please fill out an online volunteer application at www.actspwc.org, be prepared to download proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Questions? Please email [email protected] to learn more.

is in need of volunteers to support their Food Donation Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane, Dumfries 22026 on weekdays. Flexible schedules! Jobs include accepting and weighing donations and complete receipts when requested. Volunteers will also shelve donations, pre-fill grocery bags, and assist NOVA Food Rescue Heroes with loading their vehicles for Home Deliveries. You’ll feel awesome knowing you’re helping this organization provide food to over 2,000 people each month! Please fill out an online volunteer application at www.actspwc.org, be prepared to download proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Questions? Please email to learn more. The holidays can be difficult and sad for those who have family members dealing with life-threatening/advanced illness, or hospice care. You and your family can brighten up the holidays for these patients and their caregivers by assembling and donating Holiday Stockings to Capital Caring Health . It’s so easy, simply visit the dollar store to collect items such as word puzzle games, wrapped candies, non-skid socks and more. Let your creativity flow and your donation will help make this dark period a little brighter for these clients and family members. Please visit https://bit.ly/3RnNECI for a list of suggested items and more details. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

to . It’s so easy, simply visit the dollar store to collect items such as word puzzle games, wrapped candies, non-skid socks and more. Let your creativity flow and your donation will help make this dark period a little brighter for these clients and family members. Please visit https://bit.ly/3RnNECI for a list of suggested items and more details. Please email to learn more. You can make a difference in the life of a child! CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Sessions on January 3, 2024, and again on January 17, 2024, 6pm-7pm each date. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates.

needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next on January 3, 2024, and again on January 17, 2024, 6pm-7pm each date. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates. If you’re interested in helping refugees, here’s something for you! Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services will be holding monthly Virtual Volunteer Information Sessions the first Wednesday of each month, beginning January 3, 2024, at 5:30pm. Sessions last one hour, and you’ll learn more about how to help newly-arrived families thrive in Northern Virginia, volunteer opportunities and the volunteer onboarding process. Registration is required, please visit https://bit.ly/40pcwwH to sign up for a session. Please email [email protected] or call 703.851.6388 to learn more.

will be holding monthly the first Wednesday of each month, beginning January 3, 2024, at 5:30pm. Sessions last one hour, and you’ll learn more about how to help newly-arrived families thrive in Northern Virginia, volunteer opportunities and the volunteer onboarding process. Registration is required, please visit https://bit.ly/40pcwwH to sign up for a session. Please email or call 703.851.6388 to learn more. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta invites children in grades K-12 to participate in the 2024 MLK Community Choir ! The choir is scheduled to perform at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Program on January 15, 2024. It’s not too late to join – interested Prince William County, Manassas City, and Manassas Park youth can register at https://bit.ly/3sQ7PQu. Rehearsals have started, other dates are January 12 and January 15. Please email at [email protected] for more information.

invites children in grades K-12 to participate in the ! The choir is scheduled to perform at the annual on January 15, 2024. It’s not too late to join – interested Prince William County, Manassas City, and Manassas Park youth can register at https://bit.ly/3sQ7PQu. Rehearsals have started, other dates are January 12 and January 15. Please email at for more information. The City of Manassas Park needs volunteers age 18+ to assist with their Active Shooter Drill at Manassas Park Elementary School, 9298 Cougar Court, Manassas Park on January 13, 2024, and January 20, 2024, 10am-5pm each day. They need 40-50 volunteers each day to be Actors for this drill in order to make it as realistic as possible. Please note you may be exposed to loud noises such as gunshots, may be lying on the floor and may be asked to have moulage applied. To sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/4af5U8V. Please contact Francis Rath at 703.366.3858 or [email protected] with any questions.

needs volunteers age 18+ to assist with their at Manassas Park Elementary School, 9298 Cougar Court, Manassas Park on January 13, 2024, and January 20, 2024, 10am-5pm each day. They need 40-50 volunteers each day to be for this drill in order to make it as realistic as possible. Please note you may be exposed to loud noises such as gunshots, may be lying on the floor and may be asked to have moulage applied. To sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/4af5U8V. Please contact Francis Rath at 703.366.3858 or with any questions. If your office or group is looking for projects in 2024, here’s a great one to consider! The SERVE Family Shelter in Manassas has released its 2024 schedule of shelter meals, and groups of 5-7 volunteers age 18+ are needed to provide home-cooked meals to their residents on weekends and holidays. Volunteers will provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests. Groups have the option to prepare the meal offsite and do a drive-by drop-off delivery of the meal to the shelter or to prepare and serve onsite in the shelter kitchen. You’ll feel great as you provide the warmth and comfort of a home-cooked meal to those experiencing homelessness! Please contact Karen at [email protected] or call 571.748.2626 to learn more.

in Manassas has released its 2024 schedule of shelter meals, and groups of 5-7 volunteers age 18+ are needed to provide home-cooked meals to their residents on weekends and holidays. Volunteers will provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests. Groups have the option to prepare the meal offsite and do a drive-by drop-off delivery of the meal to the shelter or to prepare and serve onsite in the shelter kitchen. You’ll feel great as you provide the warmth and comfort of a home-cooked meal to those experiencing homelessness! Please contact Karen at or call 571.748.2626 to learn more. If you enjoy helping people with their finances, Virginia Cooperative Extension has a terrific opportunity for you! They’re in need of volunteers to go through their Master Financial Educator Certificate Program – once completed, volunteers will educate participants on topics such as Debt Management, Credit Management, Spending Plans and more. The $80 registration fee covers a background check, USB drive containing training materials and polo shirt. Training is provided which runs February 19-March 25. Volunteers must commit to the full 6-week program. You’ll feel great as you share your financial expertise to help local residents navigate their way out of debt to financial freedom and solvency! Please email [email protected] or call 703.792.5943 for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.

Thanks so much for all you do in our community.