Suspected pedophile arrested after Food Lion bathroom incident

Prince William Police Department: “Sexual Assault Investigation *ARREST – On December 14, the suspect sought in connection to the sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Food Lion located at 12420 Dillingham Square in Woodbridge on December 8, was arrested. While investigating the incident, detectives identified the suspect as Diego Honorato VALENCIA and on December 14, following the investigation, he was arrested. Arrested on December 14: Diego Honorato VALENCIA, 43, of 12351 Midsummer Lane in Woodbridge. Charged with sexual assault. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Sexual Assault Investigation [Previously Released] – On December 8 at 8, officers responded to the Food Lion located at 12420 Dillingham Square in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 15-year-old male juvenile, was inside the restroom when he was approached by an unknown man. Without provocation, the man inappropriately touched the victim and made hand gestures before leaving the restroom. The suspect was last seen leaving in a newer model Toyota Camry. The victim reported the incident to a family member who notified the police. No injuries were reported.”