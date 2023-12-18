Driver busted in front of sheriff’s office, more in our Stafford DUI file

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents.

“Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 12/16, 11:42 p.m. Deputy C.R. Newman responded to a suspicious vehicle call. The caller advised they were being followed by another vehicle. Deputy Newman located the vehicle in front of the Sheriff’s Office and made contact with the driver. The driver had signs of being intoxicated and admitted to consuming tequila prior to driving. He was arrested for driving under the influence and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 12/15, 7:58 p.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to an unknown problem. The caller advised there was a male asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot. When Deputy Taylor arrived, she observed the suspect actively huffing behind the wheel. The suspect had multiple empty canisters used for huffing, as well as, admitted to consuming alcohol earlier. The driver was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, and inhaling chemicals. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

“Wawa, 860 Richmond Highway, 12.16, 7:01 p.m. Deputy A.T. Leckemby responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised the suspect vehicle was all over the roadway and nearly caused a few accidents. Deputy Leckemby located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, who was carrying a concealed firearm, admitted to consuming beer prior to driving. The driver was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, the traffic lane violations, as well as, possession of a concealed weapon while intoxicated. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”