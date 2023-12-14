Teacher’s assistant, 60, charged

Prince William police: “Assault & Battery | PWC Public School Staff Member Arrest – On December 8, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Beville Middle School located at 4901 Dale Boulevard in [Dale City] was notified of an alleged assault by a teacher’s assistant against a student. The investigation revealed a student, a 12-year-old male juvenile, and a teacher’s assistant, identified as the accused, were walking in a hallway when the accused grabbed the victim by the shoulders and pushed him into a door before the parties separated. The victim was evaluated by the school nurse where no injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Paul OPOKU AMPEM, was charged. Charged on December 12: [No Photo Available] Paul OPOKU AMPEM, 60, of 18201 Jillian Lane in Triangle. Charged with assault and battery. Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons.”