Suspected Coloriver Road shooter caught

“Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle | Attempted Malicious Wounding *ARREST – On December 10, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the area of Coloriver Road and Goodland Court in Manassas on May 15, was arrested. The accused, identified as Elmer Eduardo PINEDA SALGUERO, was taken into custody without incident. Arrested on December 10: Elmer Eduardo PINEDA SALGUERO, 22, of 10188 Wilmington Street in Manassas. Charged with 1 count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 2 counts of attempted malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Shooting Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED [Previously Released] – Officers identified a suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the area of Coloriver Road and Goodland Court in Manassas on May 15. The investigation revealed one of the victims was involved in an altercation earlier in the day with an acquaintance before the parties dispersed. Later that day, while driving in the above area, the victims observed the suspect vehicle approach them at a high rate of speed before an occupant fired a round, striking the victim’s vehicle. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Officers determined the shooter was known to the acquaintance previously involved in the altercation with the victim. On August 23, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Elmer Eduardo PINEDA SALGUERO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”