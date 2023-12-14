MLK Youth Oratorical Competition is Monday, January 15

Press Release: “The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PWCAC-DST) will host its 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Oratorical Competition on Monday, January 15 at 11 a.m.”

“This year’s event will be held at Charles J. Colgan Senior High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Middle school and high school students from throughout the Prince William County area will display their oratorical skills and children of all ages will sing songs of celebration in the Martin Luther King Community Choir.”

“This free event is one of the oldest and largest celebrations of Dr. King’s legacy in the Washington metro area. The community is invited to attend.”

“This year’s speech topic, ‘If America is to remain a great nation, we must …’ is based on Dr. King’s famous ‘I Have a Dream Speech’, delivered on August 28, 1963, before 250,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial.”

“In addition to to speeches and this year’s community choir, and the Manassas Park High School Drumline, attendees can participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service by bringing ready-to-eat items or microwave-and-eat items and donating to the work of Northern Virginia Food Rescue and its mission to improve food resiliency and accessibility for the entire region.”

“The MLK Experience will also feature a STEAM Speaker Series on February 10 at Forest Park High School; a Wellness Walk on Saturday, April 6 at Prince William Forest Park; and a celebration on April 28 at Gainesville Senior High School in remembrance of the life of Dr. King and to recap the activities of the PWCAC MLK Experience.”

“For more information on the January 15 annual oratorical competition and program, Day of Service donations, community choir participation, and other MLK Experience activities visit pwcacdst.org or register on Eventbrite.”

In case of snow, the event will be rescheduled to Saturday, January 20, 2024.