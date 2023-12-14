Prince William Police Department: “Armed Robbery *ARREST – “On November 21, 2023, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at to the Home Depot located at 7486 Stream Walk Lane [near] Manassas on November 17, 2022, was arrested. The accused, identified as Cedric Murrel MILTON, was taken into custody by Fairfax County police. Arrested on November 21, 2023: [No Photo Available] Cedric Murrel MILTON, 47, of 6594 Declaration Court in Bealeton. Charged with robbery. Court Date: January 29, 2024 | Status: Incarcerated.”

“Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On November 17 at 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the Home Depot located at 7486 Stream Walk Lane in Manassas to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the accused was observed by store security placing items into a shopping cart and then pushing the cart with the unpaid items towards the rear doors of the business. As the accused reached the rear doors, store security personnel confronted the accused who then implied he had a knife and threatened the 35-year-old male employee. The accused then walked out to the parking lot and fled the area in a vehicle. No injuries were reported. While investigating the robbery, officers identified the accused as Cedric Murrel MILTON, and obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”