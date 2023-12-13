‘Without provocation,’ man touched boy in grocery store bathroom

Prince William police: “Sexual Assault Investigation – On December 8 at 8:37 p.m., officers responded to the Food Lion located at 12420 Dillingham Square in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 15-year-old male juvenile, was inside the restroom when he was approached by an unknown man. Without provocation, the man inappropriately touched the victim and made hand gestures before leaving the restroom. The suspect was last seen leaving in a newer model Toyota Camry. The victim reported the incident to a family member who notified the police. No injuries were reported. Suspect Description: A white male, with short black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. Last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans.”