Castaways Theater to bring ‘SHOAH’ adaptation to the stage

Castaways Theatre: “SHOAH is the stage adaptation of the award-winning 1985 film documentary by French director Claude Lanzmann. The original 9-hour film has been condensed for the stage and includes interviews with Holocaust survivors, former members of Nazi organizations, and residents of communities near the death camps. The goal of SHOAH is unique and single-minded: to describe in detail the inhumanity of the “Final Solution” during the World War II years of 1942-1944.”

“The stage adaptation of SHOAH provides an opportunity to educate, understand, and live it in our hearts and minds. As Simone de Beauvoir stated: “It becomes our experience.”

“More than twenty actors will touch your heart as they recall their time during the Holocaust. A cellist and violinist perform actual music written by Jewish concentration camp inmates.”

“Performances in 2024 will be at the AJ Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge VA on Fridays and Saturdays, January 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30 PM and Sundays, January 7, 14 at 2 PM. Order tickets today at castawaystheatre.org. Castaways is partially supported by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment of the Arts.

“Castaways Theatre is a non-profit theater company. Castaways seeks to enrich and entertain a range of audiences through a variety of live productions that enhance the cultural life of the community.”