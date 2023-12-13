Manassas Lifelong Learning Institute announces 2024 schedule

Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus: “The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) offers a range of classes, discussion groups, a book club, weekly lunch bunch, monthly game sessions, and other social and educational events.”

“LLI is a non-profit, member-run organization founded in 2003. Our purpose is to provide a wide variety of affordable, informative, and fun educational and social opportunities in a friendly atmosphere for adults ages 50 and over.”

“The January-May session includes over 45 different activities to choose from. We are affiliated with the Manassas campus of Northern Virginia Community College. Two semester programs are offered each year during the spring and fall.”

“Membership is $75 a semester or $125 per year. Members may register for and attend as many classes as desired.”

“Classes are held in the Manassas area at local churches, a community mosque, the Hylton Performing Arts Center, County libraries and buildings, the Manassas Park Recreation Center, and the Manassas campus of Northern Virginia Community College.”

“Take a look some of our past programs and preview our upcoming programs that begin in January 2024. Visit our website, or send us an email for more information. Registration for the Spring 2024 programs begins Monday, January 15, 2024.”