“The Prince William County School Board adopted an amendment at its Dec. 5 meeting that will revise its policy on naming schools and other facilities,” Insidnnova.com reports.
Prince William County School Board passes amendment to policy on naming schools, other facilities
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!