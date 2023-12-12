Prince William

Prince William County School Board passes amendment to policy on naming schools, other facilities

By Uriah Kiser

The Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center is the headquarters for the Prince William County Public School System [Photo: Prince William County Public Schools]
“The Prince William County School Board adopted an amendment at its Dec. 5 meeting that will revise its policy on naming schools and other facilities,” Insidnnova.com reports.

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