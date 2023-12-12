Photographer shoots student in high school bathroom, posts image to social media, police say

Prince William police: “Unlawful Filming on School Grounds – On December 4, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Hylton High School located at 14051 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge concluded an investigation into an inappropriate picture taken on school grounds. The investigation revealed on November 20 at approximately 1:30 p.m., a male student, identified as the accused, took an inappropriate photo of another juvenile male student while in a school restroom.”

“The accused later posted the photo to a social media app where another student saw the photo and notified a teacher. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, was arrested. Arrested on December 4: [Juvenile] A 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge. Charged with unlawful filming. Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”