Boys, 17, shot out school bus windows with BB gun, police said

Prince William police: “Aggravated Assault | Firing Projectiles at an Occupied Vehicle – On December 8 at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Harbor Drive and Colby Drive in Woodbridge to investigate reports of injury and property damage from BB projectiles. The investigation revealed two occupied Prince William County Public School buses were struck by BB projectiles in the above area. Windows were damaged on both buses and one occupant sustained a cut from the broken glass. No additional injuries were reported. Additionally, a female juvenile and a male juvenile, both 17 years of age, were walking separately in the area of Old Bridge Road and Oakwood Drive when they were also struck by BB projectiles. Both juveniles were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect(s), who were not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.”