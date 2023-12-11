“Days before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors takes up its next controversial data center vote —on the Prince William Digital Gateway —two board members are talking about the reasons behind the board’s recent approval of the equally controversial Devlin Technology Park and what role a failed, decade-old housing development may have played in that decision,” Prince William Times reports.
Supervisor cites decade-old denial of ‘Stone Haven’ housing development as reason for his support for Devlin data centers
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!