Supervisor cites decade-old denial of ‘Stone Haven’ housing development as reason for his support for Devlin data centers

“Days before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors takes up its next controversial data center vote —on the Prince William Digital Gateway —two board members are talking about the reasons behind the board’s recent approval of the equally controversial Devlin Technology Park and what role a failed, decade-old housing development may have played in that decision,” Prince William Times reports.