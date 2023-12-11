Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsy schools opening 2 hours late

Stafford County Public Schools: “Stafford Schools Operating on 2-Hour Delay Monday, December 11, 2023”

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: “SCPS is on a two-hour delay this morning. We will continue to evaluate and let you know if changes are necessary. Thank you for your patience.”

Fredericksburg Public Schools: “FCPS is on a two-hour delay today, Monday, December 11, 2023.”

National Weather Service: “Snow continues along/east of I-95 through sunrise. Use caution if driving during the morning commute. Conditions dry out later this morning, with Allegheny snow continuing into the evening. Much colder today as highs struggle to reach the 40s.”