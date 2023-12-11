School Board adopts citizen comment policy changes

“The Prince William County School Board last week approved an amendment that will change the board’s citizen comment policy, increasing the number of speakers allowed in public comment time,” Insidenova.com reports.
“Board members on Dec. 5 supported a revised version of an amendment proposed at the board’s last meeting; the revision was based on public comments and remarks submitted by board members.”
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