Schools approve 2024-25 calendar, see elementary reading improvement

“In elementary schools, we are seeing improvement in reading levels, specifically a 5% increase in our Phonological Awareness Literacy Screenings (PALS), a comprehensive assessment of young children’s knowledge of the important literacy fundamentals that are predictive of future reading success,” reports Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade.

“Also, earlier this week, the School Board voted on the 2024-25 school calendar. Option A was selected in alignment with the community and staff survey results. As a reminder, Option A provides a full two weeks at winter break and a teacher workday following spring break. The 2024-25 school calendar’s first day of school for students will be August 19, 2024.”