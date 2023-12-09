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Heavy rainfall threat: Flood watches expanded ahead of stormy Sunday

By Uriah Kiser

Updated 9:35 a.m. — “Flood Watches have been expanded across northern and central MD as well as northern VA Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 2.50″ are expected with locally higher totals across the DC/Baltimore metros,” the National Weather Service reports.

Sunday
A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 63. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 35. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday
Rain likely before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 24.

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