13 students tapped for Virginia Senior Honors Choir

Prince William County Public Schools: “The Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) selected 13 Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) students to perform in the 2023 VMEA Senior Honors Choir at the VMEA annual conference held recently.”

“PWCS is proud to have these exceptionally talented seniors represent our school division at this year’s VMEA honors choir,” said Michelle Milligan, administrative coordinator of the arts in PWCS. “Thank you to our dedicated teachers, students, parents, and community supporters, and congratulations to these students on your successful achievement in music that is being recognized and celebrated at the state level.”

“To be selected to perform in this choir, students go through an extremely rigorous process. They compete against the top high school vocal talent in Virginia, making it the most challenging audition and choir experience available in the commonwealth.”