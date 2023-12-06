Virginia’s ‘Data Center Alley’ residents say an eerie hum is keeping them up at night

Business Insider on Yahoo: “When Stephanie Brookes moved her family to Loudoun County, Virginia, in 2021, they were excited about living in a peaceful, quiet area where they bought a wooded lot.”

“At the beginning of this year, she started hearing an eerie hum that got louder at night. Brookes thought it sounded like someone doing lawn work constantly, but she had no idea what it was — until neighbors told her the noise came from the data centers that have earned the county the nickname Data Center Alley.”