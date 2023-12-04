

Prince William County Fire and Rescue: “Outside Gas Leak, Initial Dispatch 12:13 PM, Rose Ellene Lane & Blue Lotus Lane (Haymarket).”

“Ongoing outside gas leak. Earlier this afternoon units arrived on the scene to find a large gas line severed by a Dominion Energy crew. Washington Gas arrived on the scene and determined it is a 6” line and estimate it may take 3-4 additional hours to repair.”5 in

“The length of time is necessary to ensure gas service is not interrupted to the area. John Marshal Highway (Route 55) is completely shut down between Trading Square (Home Depot) and Antioch Road. Five structures on Tulip Terrace were evacuated as a precaution in case the gas line was to ignite.”

“No one has been injured during the incident. Other than the 6” gas line, no property has been damaged. Units are still on the scene.”