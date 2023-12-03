Stafford woman nets $1 million prize

Virginia Lottery: “When Marie Edwards went to the CVS to pick up a prescription, she also bought a $1 Million Spectacular ticket from the Virginia Lottery. When she scratched the ticket the next day, the Stafford County woman discovered she had just won the game’s $1 million top prize.”

“She had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize in annual installments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $571,000 before taxes. She chose the cash option.”

“The store is located at 1 McWhirt Loop off of Route 17 in Stafford County.”

“The $1 Million Spectacular game features prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000,000. It’s one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. This is the second top prize claimed in the game, which means one more top prize is unclaimed. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.93.”

“All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Stafford County received more than $16.2 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.”