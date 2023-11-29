Sex assaults reported in Gainesville, Triangle

“Sexual Assault Investigation – On November 22, detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in the Gainesville area of Prince William County between July 2021 and June 2023. The investigation revealed the victim, who was under the age of 18 during the time of the offenses, began a relationship with the accused after meeting on a social media app in July 2021. During that timeframe, the accused provided the victim with marijuana before he sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Justin GARCIA, was arrested. Arrested on November 22: Justin GARCIA, 23, of 2352 Basin View Lane in Woodbridge. Charged with carnal knowledge of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and distribution of marijuana to underage person. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Sexual Assault Investigation – On November 18, detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Melrose Apartments located in the 18100 block of Purvis Drive in Triangle on May 13. The investigation revealed the victim, an adult female, was attending a gathering at the above apartment with an acquaintance, identified as the accused. At one point during the gathering, the victim became incapacitated before being sexually assaulted by the accused. Additionally, the accused was found to have video recorded the encounter without the victim’s permission. On November 18, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Douglas ESCOBAR SOTO, who turned himself in to police without incident. Arrested on November 18: [No Photo Available] Douglas ESCOBAR SOTO, 23, of 18155 Purvis Drive in Triangle. Charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy, and unlawful filming. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”