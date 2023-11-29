Nordstrom Rack thief accused of stealing, striking employee, arrested

Prince William Police Department: “Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On November 22, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Potomac Mills Nordstrom Rack located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, suite #972, in Woodbridge on November 13, was arrested. The accused, identified as Dwayne EDWARDS, was located in the Woodbridge area and taken into custody without incident. The case remains active as officers attempt to identify the second suspect involved in the incident. Arrested on November 22: Dwayne EDWARDS, 60, of 3983 Antwerp Court in Woodbridge. Charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, and grand larceny. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable. Suspect Description: Black male, unknown age, 5’10, 180lbs with a medium build. No clothing description available.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On November 13 at 11:37 a.m., officers responded to the Potomac Mills Nordstrom Rack located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, suite #972, to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed loss prevention staff observed a man conceal merchandise and exit the store through an employee door. The staff member confronted the man in the parking lot loading the merchandise into a vehicle. During the encounter, a second man exited the vehicle before both men struck the staff member. The suspects then got into the vehicle and fled the area. Minor injuries were reported, and various handbags were taken. During the investigation, officers identified the second man involved as Dwayne EDWARDS and obtain arrest warrants. The initial suspect who concealed the merchandise has not been identified. Attempts to locate EDWARDS have been unsuccessful.”

“Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On November 27 at 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4500 block of Kentmore Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a residence was struck by gunfire as a black four-door sedan was seen fleeing the area. Officers located shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Malicious Wounding – On November 28 at 2:44 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 18500 block of Cabin Road in Triangle to investigate a stabbing. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 43-year-old man, was stabbed following an altercation with an alleged unknown individual(s). Another occupant of the home contacted the police. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect description at this time.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On November 27 at 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4300 block of Kentland Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a destruction of property. The

investigation revealed at approximately 1:00 p.m., a resident of the home woke to loud noises before discovering their vehicle parked in the roadway had been struck by gunfire. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On November 26 at 11:07 a.m., officers responded to investigate a shots fired call that was reported to have occurred in the 10600 block of Flory Road in Nokesville earlier that morning. The investigation revealed at approximately 2:00 a.m., gunshots were heard in the above area before the caller located shell casings in the roadway later that morning. No injuries or property damage were reported.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On November 27 at 12:03 p.m., officers responded to the 12400 block of Hedges Run Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed witnesses had observed an unknown man retrieve a firearm from the trunk of a white BMW in the above area. While handling the firearm, the man fired two rounds before leaving the area. No injuries or property damage were reported. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a dark-colored hat, a green sweat suit, and a white vest.”

“Brandishing of a Firearm – On November 26 at 10:54 a.m., officers responded to Gordon Blvd. near Horner Road in Woodbridge to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 73-year-old man, followed a truck to the above area where he confronted the driver for allegedly dumping trash in a nearby parking lot. During the encounter, the driver brandished a firearm towards the victim who contacted the police as the suspect fled the area. No shots were fired. The suspect was described as an 18–25-year-old Hispanic male with short black hair.”

“Indecent Exposure – On November 26 at 11:28 p.m., officers responded to the Princeton Woods Apartments located in the 3300 block of Dry Powder Close in Dumfries to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old woman, was in the parking lot when she observed an unclothed man making inappropriate gestures. No interaction occurred between the victim and the suspect who left the area a short time later. Suspect Description: A white male, approximately 5’7, 165lbs., with short curly black hair, and tattoos on his shoulders.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On November 26 at 2:54 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 3500 block of Shandor Road in Woodbridge to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 39-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused threw a phone striking the victim before she retrieved a knife and attempted to cut the victim. When another occupant of the home, a 33-year-old man, intervened, the accused cut the with the knife. The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Kelly Jhohana MENESES ROJAS, was arrested. Arrested on November 26:

Kelly Jhohana MENESES ROJAS, 24, of the 3500 block of Shandor Road in Woodbridge. Charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”