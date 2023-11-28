Fredericksburg seeks more sporting tourism events

City of Fredericksburg: “The City of Fredericksburg, the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the University of Mary Washington’s (UMW) Athletics Department are partnering to bring in more sports tourism events and drive room nights to city hotels.”

“Fredericksburg City Council in this fiscal year’s budget allocated $100,000 to the Fredericksburg EDA to be used for sports tourism development. Some of those funds have been put toward a new agreement with UMW that is expected to boost sports tourism-related revenue for the City. For every hotel room booked in the City of Fredericksburg due to a UMW athletics event, UMW Athletics will receive $10 per room, per night from the EDA. The agreement also includes a $5,000 sponsorship that will allow the City of Fredericksburg’s tourism office to have more visibility with incoming athletic groups, and provide other marketing opportunities.”