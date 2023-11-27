Stafford schools multicultural fair includes ‘Palestine,’ excludes Israel

The Center Square: “A [Stafford County] middle school chose “Palestine” as their country to represent as part of a school district-wide multicultural fair, omitting any recognition of the State of Israel – including maps.”

“The fair was recently presented by the Stafford County Public Schools “to empower multicultural awareness” for students and the community. All 33 schools in the district participated, with nearly 1,000 in attendance. Schools “were able to choose the country they wanted to represent,” according to the school district.”

“Stafford Middle School chose to represent “Palestine,” spearheaded by an English as a second language teacher. The booth included a map, religious landmarks, descriptions of traditional foods, music, clothing, and agriculture, including interactive handouts.”

“Notably absent from display was any reference to the State of Israel, including a map of the country labeled “Palestine.” The Jewish State wasn’t spotlighted by any school at the fair. Among the handouts was a coloring map of the country, known as the pre-1947 Palestine Mandate map.”

“The Stafford Middle School booth was led by an ESOL teacher, who did not intentionally leave out representation on her map. It is worth noting that 52 countries are represented by students attending this middle school, and that flags representing all 52 countries (to include both Israel and Palestine) are hanging in the school,” Sandra Osborn, chief communications officer for Stafford County Public Schools, told The Center Square.

“In no manner was there ‘a deliberate attempt to erase the recognition of the State of Israel by school educators and administrators,’” Osborn said in response. “We take antisemitism very seriously. The school district routinely works with the Anti-Defamation League and we treasure both our Jewish and Islamic families. Last year in fact, we incorporated both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur into our school calendars.”