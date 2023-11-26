2 teens arrested after armed robbery in Gainesville

Prince William Police Department: “Attempted Armed Robbery | Malicious Wounding – On November 21, officers concluded an investigation into an attempted robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 8800 block of Screech Owl Court in Gainesville on November 10 at around 12:30 a.m.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, was approached by a male acquaintance, identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The accused then fled towards a waiting vehicle being driven by a separate male juvenile acquaintance. The victim reported the incident to a 21-year-old family member, who then began to walk towards the vehicle which was parked nearby.”

“As the suspects began driving out of the area, multiple rounds were fired from the vehicle, grazing the 21-year-old male victim. The suspects fled the area, and the victims eventually contacted the police. Minor injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing. While investigating the incident, officers determined the firearm used was a BB gun and officers identified both suspects as 15-year-old male juveniles. On November 21, following the investigation, both 15-year-old male juveniles, were arrested.”

“Arrested on November 21: [Juveniles] Two 15-year-old male juveniles of Gainesville. Both charged with attempted robbery and malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”