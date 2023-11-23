Happy Thanksgiving

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season are upon us. I’m surprised at how fast it creeps up on us every year.

This Thanksgiving, as we do each year, will take a break for a holiday and reflect on the many blessings in our lives.

This is my 13th Thanksgiving as the founder and publisher of Potomac Local News. I’m grateful for the many people like you, our members, advertisers, and freelance writers I’ve had along the way who have helped me build this business into a product you read and trust daily.

This year, we’ve made strides with the local school divisions in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and Manassas to bring on work-based learning students who are eager to help us write stories, post content to our website, and tell the stories of our communities. I’m proud of our student interns and of the work they’ve done.

Thank you to our members whose financial support goes to pay for the program to give these opportunities to high school and college students.

On Thanksgiving, I look forward to spending my day with my family, away from a computer screen. I hope you, too, take some time to enjoy the holiday.

We’ll see you again on Friday.

Oh, and don’t forget about the upcoming Small Business Saturday. So many mom-and-pop merchants in our community need your support to keep the lights shining.