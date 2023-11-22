County to spend $75K to stock streams with freshwater mussels

Prince William County Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye: “The Prince William County Department of Public Works will be reintroducing freshwater mussels into streams it has restored, further improving water quality and enhancing biodiversity. Acting as a natural filter, an adult freshwater mussel can clean up to 10 gallons of water per day.”

“This project, made possible by a $75,000 grant through the National Wildlife Federation’s Chesapeake WILD program, is a testament to the successful restoration efforts of Public Works and to the power of regional partnerships. The Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) submitted the grant application and will join County staff in working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Harrison Lake National Fish Hatchery and the George Mason University Potomac Environmental Research and Education Center (PEREC) to administer the program.”