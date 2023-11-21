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Stafford officials will look at zoning for medical clinics

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg.com: “At its Dec. 13 meeting, Stafford County’s Planning Commission will take on the issue of what medical facilities are allowed within which zoning ordinances — and have 100 days from then to take action or defer.”

“Stafford’s Board of Supervisors sent the item to the planners last week, looking for a recommendation on what’s been a hot-button issue since the summer. That’s when residents discovered that Concerted Care Group, a Maryland-based business, is opening a 9,100-square-foot clinic next to Weis grocery store in the Woodlawn Shopping Center, off Deacon Road.”

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