Opt Outside at a Virginia State Park on Thanksgiving weekend

Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation: “Virginia State Parks will host the annual #OptOutside event to encourage people to take a break from indoor activities and opt to spend time outdoors instead. The campaign will run from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 at all Virginia State Park locations.”

“Park guests of all ages can indulge in self-guided and ranger-led activities to create Thanksgiving memories. Guests are encouraged to hike, bike or star watch and experience nature while enjoying one of Virginia’s forty-two state parks.”

Consider one of these activities:

Nature Journaling at Twin Lakes

Self-guided trail tours at Mason Neck

Jr. Ranger activities at Seven Bends, Kiptopeke, and Smith Mountain Lake

Archery with Park Rangers at Pocahontas

Owl Prowl at Machicomoco

Fairy Stone hunt and workshop at Fairy Stone

“For a complete list of Virginia State Parks Opt Outside activities, visit the programs and events section?of the state parks website.”

“In addition to the outdoor campaign, there will be a gift certificate sale on the day after Thanksgiving. Gift certificates will be 20% off and only available to purchase online between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 24. Gift certificates can be used on camping, cabins, picnic shelters, meeting space and purchases in the park.”