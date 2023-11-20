Red Apple Tobacco robbed at gunpoint; Suspects at large

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two individuals involved in an armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon [November 17, 2023].”

“On November 17th at approximately 4:56 p.m. deputies responded to Red Apple Tobacco, located at 432 Garrisonville Road, for reports of an armed robbery. It was discovered two suspects entered the business and one brandished a firearm towards staff. As the suspects stole multiple items, they demanded staff to open the cash register and proceeded to steal cash.”

“Witnesses advised the suspects fled on foot into the woods heading towards Barrett Heights. Both K-9 and drone were used in an attempt to locate the suspects, but unfortunately, yielded no results. The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the crime and following potential leads.”

“Suspect one, with the firearm, was described as a black male wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, face mask, and black shoes. Suspect two was described as a black male wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, face mask, and black shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 540-658-4450.”