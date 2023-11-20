DUIs, public drunkenness reported in Stafford County

‘Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Sam’s Pizza, 432 Garrisonville Road, 11/18, 12:39 a.m. Deputy T.G. Croson was at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Travis Lane when he observed a Mustang attempt to make a U-turn, but instead do a 360-degree slide. Deputy Croson conducted a traffic stop at the nearby pizza joint and made contact with the driver. The 20-year-old driver had clear signs of being intoxicated, a partly consumed Twisted Tea, and five empty Twisted Tea cans. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, drinking and driving, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, and refusal. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

Intersection of Richmond Highway and Garrisonville Road, 11/12, 3:18 a.m. First Sergeant M.R. Flick observed a vehicle stopped at the traffic light. When the vehicle failed to move through multiple green lights, Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen and Deputy J.A. Martin responded to assist in a possible DUI. The driver had clear signs of being intoxicated, including the strong perfume of an alcoholic beverage flowing from his mouth. He was charged with driving under the influence and stopping on a highway. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

Intersection of Hospital Center Boulevard and Old Potomac Church Road, 11/17, 3:46 p.m. Hospital staff called in regarding an intoxicated male refusing to leave the lobby. Deputy G.M. Lum happened to be in the area and observed the suspect as he left the hospital. As soon as Deputy Lum began chatting with the suspect, the suspect began to flee. The intoxicated runner did not get far in this turkey trot for Deputy Lum was able to catch up to him and detain him. He was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail pending his ability to participate in a bond hearing.

TJ Maxx, 1260 Stafford Market Place, 11/17, 6:10 p.m. Sergeant R.S. Dominguez responded to a fight in the parking lot. When he arrived, he made contact with one of the described suspects who advised no fight occurred. While he advised that, he was unsure how much alcohol he consumed. Due to his level of intoxication he was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Genesis Logistics, 705 Bradburn Place, 11/18, 5:32 a.m. Sergeant K.P. Lytle and Deputy C.S. Harding responded to an intoxicated person. Staff advised they wanted an employee to leave after showing up in an intoxicated state, but she was refusing to leave. Deputies made contact with the employee, who was in fact intoxicated. She was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

TJ Maxx, 1260 Stafford Market Place, 11/13, 7:15 a.m. Deputy J.L. Jones responded to an auto accident. The driver of the striking vehicle was currently asleep behind the wheel. After he was woken up, he was confused about what occurred despite his vehicle still touching the victim’s vehicle. Due to the driver impeding the investigation, he was charged with obstruction of justice and driving under the influence second offense within five to ten years. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Clarion Inn, 564 Warrenton Road, 11/12, 11:33 p.m. Sergeant M.E. Gordon observed a vehicle make an illegal U-turn over a median. Sergeant Gordon conducted a traffic stop as Deputy C.R. Newman responded to assist. The driver, now parked in two parking spots, advised he drank “too much but not enough”. He was correct about the too much part. He was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, as well as, making an illegal U-turn. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.