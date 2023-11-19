Enhanced fire danger today

National Weather Service: “Low humidities in the 20 to 30 percent range, combined with the drought conditions, will lead to an increase in fire danger today, despite the light winds.”

“You are urged to exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks. Also, dispose of cigarette butts, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers. Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly.”

“Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.”