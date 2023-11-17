RAV4 driver eludes police, prompts pursuit

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 14 at 11:59 p.m. Deputy C.R. Newman observed a Toyota RAV4 traveling 61 mph in the posted 45 mph zone on Richmond Highway near Centreport Parkway. He attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and initiated a pursuit.”

“The chase continued northbound on Richmond Highway at speeds up to 63 mph. As other deputies arrived to assist in the area of Hospital Center Boulevard, Deputy Newman performed a textbook pursuit immobilization technique, or PIT, by placing his front passenger quarter panel against the driver’s side rear quarter panel of the Toyota. The PIT caused the Toyota to spin out, while Sergeant J.W. Hutcheson and Deputy S.M. Eastman moved in to seal off any escape routes.”

“The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Deanna Dempsey, 45. She was charged with eluding, DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Dempsey was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 11 at 6:32 p.m. deputies responded to a breaking and entering call on Quarry Road. They arrived to find signs of forced entry to the home. The suspect was identified as Joshua Sims, 36, who was already wanted for threats to bomb and a probation violation. As deputies attempted to call Sims out of the home, he bolted out of the rear door toward Sergeant B.U. Demirci and K-9 Titan.”

“Sims made it to the fence line, but no further. K-9 Titan completed the apprehension and Sims was taken into custody. Sims received treatment for the bite at the hospital and was subsequently charged with obstruction of justice, breaking and entering, and two counts of destruction of property. The outstanding warrants were also served and he was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 11 at approximately 2:44 a.m. Deputy X.D. Bates responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Joyce Street for a single vehicle auto accident. It was advised a vehicle struck a fence and power pole. When Deputies arrived on scene, medical staff were providing lifesaving measures to the unconscious driver.”

“Within the vehicle was an open bottle of Heineken and a suspected controlled substance. It was also discovered the driver, who had a revoked license, was driving without a seat belt.”

“Warrants for driving under the influence, driving while revoked, possession of controlled substances, failing to maintain the lane of travel, drinking while driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, obstruction of justice, and an expired inspection sticker were obtained. The driver was transported to the hospital due to his injuries, and has not yet been served on the warrants.”