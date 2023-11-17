Prince William Little Theatre presents: “Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley”

Press Release: “Prince William Little Theatre is thrilled to announce our upcoming production, ‘Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley,’ written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Steve Kite.”

“This comedy, set in the world of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ will transport audiences to the world of Pemberley, where the story of Mary Bennet takes center stage.”

“Join us from December 8 to 17, 2023, at Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Follow Mary Bennet as she seeks independence, intellectual companionship, and the chance to be her own heroine in a world filled with whirlwind romances.”

Ticket prices for this production are as follows:

$25 – Adults

$20 – Seniors/Students/Active Military

$15 – Children 12 & under

Additional ticket information can be found online.