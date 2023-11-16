Opening of I-95 north local lanes over Rappahannock postponed until Friday

VDOT: “The scheduled opening of local lanes for Route 3 traffic entering Interstate 95 northbound in Fredericksburg has been postponed to occur early Friday, Nov. 17 [one day later than planned].”

“Additional time is needed Thursday evening and early Friday morning to finish paving the new connection between the Route 3 on-ramp and the new local lanes of I-95 northbound. A piece of paving equipment experienced mechanical issues, slowing construction overnight.”

“The I-95 northbound local lanes will open for entering Route 3 traffic by 4:30 a.m. Friday.”