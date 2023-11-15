Dumfries woman, 40, dies in Beltway crash

Virignia State Police: “Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred Nov. 9, 2023, at 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 495 at the 175 mile marker.”

“A 1998 Honda Accord was traveling west on I-495 at slow rate of speed. The Honda was partially on the right shoulder and partially in the right travel lane. A westbound tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the Honda and clipped the Honda in the rear. The two vehicles then ran off the left side of I-495 and struck the Jersey wall. Both vehicles came to rest on the left shoulder.”

“The driver of the Honda, Nicole M. Lewis, 40, of Dumfries, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.”

“The driver of the tractor-trailer, Yvens Civil, 30, of New Jersey, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.”

“No charges were placed at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team, and Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.”