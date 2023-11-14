Update: Big Stone Gap man dies in Triangle shooting

Update 11:50 a.m. November 15, 2023

Prince William police: “On November 14 at 8:41PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed gunshots were heard in the area which struck a 26-year-old man who was found lying on the ground by responding officers.”

“Officers provided immediate first aid to the man who was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway on Wharf Ln and a residence in the Linden Park Apartment complex that was struck by gunfire.

“No other injuries or property damage were reported. More information will be released when available. Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. The investigation continues.”

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Quatrail Raynard SMALLS, 26, of Big Stone Gap, VA

Original post 9:53 p.m.

Prince William police: “INCIDENT: Shooting | Triangle; PWCPD is on scene of a shooting in the 3600 block of Wharf Lane. One adult male located with life-threatening injuries. Area residents can expect an increased police presence.”