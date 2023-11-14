Second half 2023 taxes due on December 5

Prince William County Government: “Prince William County real estate tax for the second half of 2023 is due on December 5th. If you have not received a tax bill for your property, please email [email protected] or call (703) 792-6710. Visit http://pwcva.gov/tax”
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!