Chick-fil-A at I-95, Courthouse Road (Burns Corner) opens Thursday

Press release: “A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Stafford community on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Terrell Daniel as the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Burns Corner.”

“Located at 30 Wyche Road (near the Stafford County Courthouse), Chick-fil-A Burns Corner will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Burns Corner can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, Chick- fil-A One members receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.”

“The Burns Corner restaurant joins more than 90 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Washington, D.C. market.”