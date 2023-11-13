It’s that dam siren again in Occoquan



Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta: “Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 14, at 10:00 a.m., Fairfax Water will once again be testing the Occoquan Dam warning siren. Established in part through funding secured by Congressman Gerry Connolly, the siren is designed to alert people and encourage them to seek higher ground in the highly unlikely event of a massive failure of the high dam that is located approximately a mile to the west of town.”

“For more information on the dam, the impact zone, and the test itself, — including how you can expect the siren to sound — go to www.occoquandamsiren.com.”