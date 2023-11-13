Prince William

It’s that dam siren again in Occoquan

By Uriah Kiser


Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta: “Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 14, at 10:00 a.m., Fairfax Water will once again be testing the Occoquan Dam warning siren. Established in part through funding secured by Congressman Gerry Connolly, the siren is designed to alert people and encourage them to seek higher ground in the highly unlikely event of a massive failure of the high dam that is located approximately a mile to the west of town.”

“For more information on the dam, the impact zone, and the test itself, — including how you can expect the siren to sound — go to www.occoquandamsiren.com.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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